NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Holdings Cut by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of NewMarket worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in NewMarket by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,249,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 1st quarter worth $1,017,000. Institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEU opened at $338.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $360.57 and its 200-day moving average is $385.51. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $332.45 and a 12 month high of $458.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 34.79%. The company had revenue of $566.62 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

