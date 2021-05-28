The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes $2.99 Million Position in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000.

TZP Strategies Acquisition stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Company Profile

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

