The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes $2.99 Million Position in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000.
TZP Strategies Acquisition stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98.
TZP Strategies Acquisition Company Profile
