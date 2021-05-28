The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.89 Million Position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414,338 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.57% of Supernova Partners Acquisition worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Supernova Partners Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPNV opened at $9.90 on Friday. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.