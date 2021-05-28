The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 33.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter worth $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.72, for a total value of $279,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,295,084.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $667,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,078,447.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,960,862. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $108.01 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $214.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.42 and its 200 day moving average is $136.62. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 0.69.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

