Head to Head Review: Regis (RGS) vs. Its Competitors

Regis (NYSE: RGS) is one of 61 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Regis to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Regis and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regis 0 1 2 0 2.67 Regis Competitors 257 1002 1537 85 2.50

Regis currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential downside of 8.01%. As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential downside of 9.06%. Given Regis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Regis is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Regis has a beta of 2.84, suggesting that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regis’ rivals have a beta of 1.48, suggesting that their average share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Regis and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Regis $669.73 million -$171.36 million -15.40 Regis Competitors $709.68 million $21.93 million 6.54

Regis’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Regis. Regis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.2% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of Regis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Regis and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regis -40.56% -142.80% -9.72% Regis Competitors -88.20% -80.02% -13.65%

Summary

Regis beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products. The company also offers OpenSalon Pro, a cloud-based salon management and point of commerce solution; Supercuts mobile application (app) for check-in and booking services; and Cost Cutters mobile app and website for appointment booking services. It operates its salons primarily under the SmartStyle, Supercuts, Cost Cutters, Roosters, and First Choice Haircutters names. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 6,923 salons, such as 5,209 franchised salons, 1,632 company-owned salons, and 82 non-controlling ownership salons. It also operates accredited cosmetology schools. Regis Corporation was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

