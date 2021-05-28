HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Trading Down 2.3%

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)’s stock price traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $132.00 and last traded at $132.00. 1,367 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 349,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.08.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.20, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.98 and a 200-day moving average of $131.05.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $466.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $66,530.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $130,895.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,589.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in HEICO by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 223,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,085,000 after acquiring an additional 15,994 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HEICO by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in HEICO by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HEICO by 156.9% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO Company Profile (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

