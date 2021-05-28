Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Down 3%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s stock price dropped 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $130.32 and last traded at $130.88. Approximately 10,917 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,798,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.87.

FUTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. 86 Research downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.80.

The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.68 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.98.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 46.42%. The company had revenue of $153.02 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Futu in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Futu in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Futu in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Futu in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Futu in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

