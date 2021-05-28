Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Down 3%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s stock price dropped 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $130.32 and last traded at $130.88. Approximately 10,917 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,798,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.87.
FUTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. 86 Research downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.80.
The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.68 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.98.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Futu in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Futu in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Futu in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Futu in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Futu in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)
Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.
Read More: What is a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.