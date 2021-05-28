Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.06 and last traded at $9.06. Approximately 4,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,314,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

PRTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.13 and a beta of 3.96.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 93.52% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. 70.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

