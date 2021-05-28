Insider Buying: OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Acquires 400,000 Shares of Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,456,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,170,981.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 75,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $273,750.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 25,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $97,750.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 25,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 300,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $1,173,000.00.

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $3.88 on Friday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.77.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. OPKO Health had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 7.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 129.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 10,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

