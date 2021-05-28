BMO Capital Markets Increases Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $35.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on URBN. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.14.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

URBN opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.16 and its 200-day moving average is $32.28. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,934.93, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward N. Antoian sold 19,340 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $717,127.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,480 in the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,412,000 after purchasing an additional 482,169 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,665 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,112,000 after purchasing an additional 329,993 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,228,095 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $45,673,000 after purchasing an additional 43,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,081,000 after purchasing an additional 89,253 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $23,053,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.