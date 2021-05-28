LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northland Securities

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $225.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TREE. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.50.

TREE stock opened at $203.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. LendingTree has a 12 month low of $164.57 and a 12 month high of $372.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.84.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $272.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.77 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LendingTree will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director G Kennedy Thompson acquired 1,500 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $272.32 per share, with a total value of $408,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,390.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total transaction of $14,718,862.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,788,296.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in LendingTree by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 14,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in LendingTree by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 25,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in LendingTree by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

