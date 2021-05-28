Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Lifted to “Buy” at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $4.40 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tellurian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.18.

Shares of TELL opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.47. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $4.39.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tellurian will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler acquired 100,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,643.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 587,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $1,675,762.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,276,344 shares of company stock worth $11,393,157 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,440 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tellurian by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Tellurian by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 88,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

