SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SP Plus Corporation provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security and event logistics services to property owners and managers in all markets of the real estate industry. The Company also provides a range of ancillary services, such as airport shuttle operations, taxi and livery dispatch services and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services. Its clients include owners of office building complexes, shopping centers, sports complexes, hotels, hospitals, and various airports. SP Plus Corporation, formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation, is based in United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of SP Plus stock opened at $32.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $762.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.68. SP Plus has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $36.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.55.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.34. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SP Plus will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $119,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $53,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SP Plus by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 249.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

