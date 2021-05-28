Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Insider Sells $1,293,280.00 in Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total transaction of $1,293,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Harald Reinhart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Harald Reinhart sold 16,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total transaction of $2,497,600.00.

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $169.18 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $67.44 and a 12 month high of $193.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.67.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($1.78). Sell-side analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZLAB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.71.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

