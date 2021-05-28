ADBRI Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Short Interest Up 280.3% in May

ADBRI Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 280.3% from the April 29th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 232.0 days.

Shares of ADBCF stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. ADBRI has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $2.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ADBRI from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

ADBRI Limited produces, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, cementitious products, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand, as well as concrete bricks, blocks, pavers, retaining walls, erosion control products, architectural masonry products, and reconstituted stone veneers.

