ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,366,300 shares, a decrease of 51.8% from the April 29th total of 2,833,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,554.3 days.
Shares of ABMRF opened at $13.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.25. ABN AMRO Bank has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $13.33.
ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile
