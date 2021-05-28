ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,366,300 shares, a decrease of 51.8% from the April 29th total of 2,833,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,554.3 days.

Shares of ABMRF opened at $13.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.25. ABN AMRO Bank has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $13.33.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

