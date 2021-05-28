Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Glu Mobile were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GLUU opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 416.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00.

GLUU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen cut shares of Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.49.

Glu Mobile, Inc engages in developing and publishing of mobile games. Its games include Disney Sorcerer’s Arena, Universe, Design Home, Diner Dash, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Restaurant Dash, Kim Kardashian Holywood, and Deer Hunter. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States of America; Americas excluding United States; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

