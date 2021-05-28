Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 35.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,527,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,918,000 after buying an additional 89,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 227,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARGO shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Monday, April 19th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Argo Group International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.08.

Argo Group International stock opened at $53.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $58.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.85.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is currently -193.75%.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.