The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 19,571 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,571 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $22,356,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,264,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,588 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $17,005,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $7,377,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 244.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after acquiring an additional 610,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of SVC stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $13.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.25%.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

