The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 57.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,896 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $47.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.15 and its 200-day moving average is $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $52.28.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.31 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 35.73%. Assured Guaranty’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%.

In related news, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 18,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $886,373.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,588 shares in the company, valued at $10,273,636. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 43,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,930,973.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,413 shares of company stock worth $10,613,849. 3.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

