The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 4,708 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,708 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of Cabot worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cabot in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cabot in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $63.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 1.68. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $34.81 and a 1-year high of $63.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.99 and a 200 day moving average of $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.05 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

CBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cabot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

