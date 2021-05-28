Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) Price Target to $40.00

Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Powered Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Powered Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:POW opened at $9.75 on Monday. Powered Brands has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POW. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Powered Brands during the first quarter worth $128,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Powered Brands during the first quarter worth $1,459,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Powered Brands during the first quarter worth $4,413,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Powered Brands during the first quarter worth $2,890,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Powered Brands during the first quarter worth $631,000. 32.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Powered Brands Company Profile

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Powered Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powered Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.