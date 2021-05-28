Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) PT Raised to $138.00 at Morgan Stanley

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.79.

MAR stock opened at $145.84 on Monday. Marriott International has a one year low of $80.26 and a one year high of $159.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of -155.15 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.45 and a 200-day moving average of $136.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,992.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,749. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,064,000 after buying an additional 9,012,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,172,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,365,000 after buying an additional 183,511 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,759,000 after buying an additional 73,547 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $354,414,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,260,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,769,000 after purchasing an additional 126,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments.

