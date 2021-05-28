Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on STAY. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $19.50 target price (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.18.

NYSE STAY opened at $19.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average is $16.53. Extended Stay America has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $20.08.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $257.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.40 million. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAY. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

