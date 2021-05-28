Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) PT Raised to $12.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AINV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $13.75 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

AINV opened at $14.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average of $12.86. The company has a market cap of $918.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 2.00. Apollo Investment has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $50.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.05 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 51.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 73.37%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 118,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 59,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 476.3% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 52,687 shares in the last quarter. 33.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

