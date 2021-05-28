Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 3,702 Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,944,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 221.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACB opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 3.21. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $18.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 895.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACB shares. Desjardins lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.22.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

