Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Rambus were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,864,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,910,000 after acquiring an additional 635,760 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rambus by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,835,000 after acquiring an additional 756,404 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth $28,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Rambus by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 556,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 113,323 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rambus alerts:

In other news, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $207,075.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,173. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $37,541.91. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RMBS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Rambus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.89. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -59.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.03.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Rambus had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.