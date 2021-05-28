Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,797,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,963,000 after acquiring an additional 57,023 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 308,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after acquiring an additional 35,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $228,762.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,331.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

COOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.56.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.27 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 27.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

