Texas Permanent School Fund Has $393,000 Stock Holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,395 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Franklin Street Properties worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSP. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $5.17 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $554.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.37.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 11.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

