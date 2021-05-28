Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 28,544 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 232.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 31,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,687,000 after buying an additional 155,311 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter worth $678,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETH opened at $29.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.42. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.54 million, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $176.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 192.31%.

ETH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $468,883.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,448.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

