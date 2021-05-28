Texas Permanent School Fund Has $429,000 Stock Position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,414,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,382,000 after acquiring an additional 363,762 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 4,258,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,766,000 after acquiring an additional 166,417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 15,308 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter worth $3,337,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 295,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 42,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

RYAM opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $508.14 million, a P/E ratio of -199.70 and a beta of 3.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.82). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles E. Adair acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,839 shares in the company, valued at $327,748.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RYAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

