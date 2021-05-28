Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,521 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,575 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.45.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $125.28 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.91 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.37.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

