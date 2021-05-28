Truadvice LLC Purchases 17,946 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Truadvice LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,223 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,946 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.9% of Truadvice LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in Apple by 141.5% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 324.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,546,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 116,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $125.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.91 and a 52-week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.45.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

