US Bancorp DE Invests $38,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $51.08 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.90 and a 52-week high of $52.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.04.

