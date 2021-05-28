US Bancorp DE Buys New Stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XYLD. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at $512,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $48.34 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $48.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.14.

