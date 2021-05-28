Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Raised by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,348 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.2% of Spinnaker Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.09.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $249.31 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.38 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.