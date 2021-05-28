Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,906,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,040,000 after purchasing an additional 432,213 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund alerts:

In other Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund news, Director Bill Maher bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $60,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,112.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rahn K. Porter bought 5,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,051.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,608 shares in the company, valued at $91,653.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 19,793 shares of company stock worth $170,942 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEF opened at $8.88 on Friday. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%.

About Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.