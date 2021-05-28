610 Shares in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 353.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 452,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,378,000 after purchasing an additional 352,568 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $10,073,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 35,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $59.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.58 and a beta of 0.38. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.72 and a 1 year high of $107.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.14.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 8,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $520,239.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 546,020 shares in the company, valued at $33,034,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $473,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,853 shares of company stock worth $25,739,191 in the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Castle Biosciences Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

