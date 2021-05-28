Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Koppers were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Koppers by 11.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 535,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after acquiring an additional 57,025 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Koppers by 12,100.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Koppers by 4.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Koppers during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Koppers during the first quarter valued at $221,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $606,859.86. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,813 in the last quarter. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Koppers stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $39.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. Koppers had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KOP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Koppers Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

