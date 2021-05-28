Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Position Lifted by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 85.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HWKN. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 100.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 115.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawkins stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $716.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.35. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $39.73.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Research analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

