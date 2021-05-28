Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Position in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,654 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of WisdomTree Investments worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter worth $19,392,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,807,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after buying an additional 501,843 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,637,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after buying an additional 412,594 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,324,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,088,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF opened at $6.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $999.27 million, a PE ratio of -60.73, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $7.19.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

WisdomTree Investments Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

