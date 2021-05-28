Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMRX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.25.

NYSE:AMRX opened at $5.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.58, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.45. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.73 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $247,770.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,961.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,664,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,583,000 after buying an additional 257,997 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 303.6% during the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 4,755,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,004,000 after buying an additional 3,577,327 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $19,732,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 301.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,309,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,546,000 after buying an additional 1,734,350 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after purchasing an additional 182,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

