Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Uranium Energy Corp is a US-based junior resource company with the objective of becoming a near-term ISR uranium producer in the United States. The Company controls one of the largest historical uranium exploration and development databases in the US. Through the use of these databases, the Company has acquired advanced uranium properties throughout the southwestern US. The operational management is comprised of pre-eminent uranium mining and exploration professionals, whose collective experience in the uranium mining industry gives the Company ongoing uranium mine-finding and uranium mine development expertise. Uranium Energy Corp is well positioned to capitalize on the current alternative energy boom. “

UEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.94 million, a PE ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21. Uranium Energy has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.67.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uranium Energy will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Kong sold 55,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total value of $176,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 185,948 shares in the company, valued at $596,893.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Abraham sold 71,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $227,117.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,146.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter worth $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 71.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 178,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 74,716 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 398.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 45,027 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth $84,000. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

