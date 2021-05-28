Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AGR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Avangrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.43.

Get Avangrid alerts:

AGR stock opened at $52.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $56.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.10.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,570,000 after acquiring an additional 301,284 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Avangrid by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,014,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,965,000 after purchasing an additional 70,618 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,187,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Avangrid by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,318,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,944,000 after buying an additional 35,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its holdings in Avangrid by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 848,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,560,000 after buying an additional 237,400 shares in the last quarter. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.