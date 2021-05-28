Ambev’s (ABEV) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Itau BBA Securities

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Itau BBA Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.60 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ABEV. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bradesco Corretora raised Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Ambev in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ambev has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

Get Ambev alerts:

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90. Ambev has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ambev will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ambev by 331.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,298 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in Ambev by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 338,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 223,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Ambev by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 897,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 20,931 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ambev by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after buying an additional 374,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Ambev by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 294,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. 9.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.