Comerica Bank Sells 3,349 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,597 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SXC. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. bought 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,162.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SXC opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $634.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 1.17. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $8.06.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $359.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.70 million. On average, analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,400.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SXC shares. TheStreet raised SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

SunCoke Energy Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

