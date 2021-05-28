Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $51.88 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 742,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $51,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVO opened at $78.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $63.22 and a 12-month high of $82.23. The company has a market capitalization of $185.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.20 and its 200-day moving average is $71.49.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

