Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $49.63 Million Stock Holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,071,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 90,429 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 8.16% of Dorian LPG worth $49,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 319.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Tuesday. Pareto Securities raised Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.87. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $15.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average is $12.75.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 29.30%.

In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 3,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $45,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,079.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Hadjipateras sold 46,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $624,726.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,955,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,405,811. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,784 shares of company stock worth $3,320,565 in the last 90 days. 28.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

