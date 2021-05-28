Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Stock Holdings Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,769 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bankwell Financial Group were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 58,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BWFG opened at $28.49 on Friday. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $225.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.17.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 5.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, Director Todd Lampert sold 5,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $161,380.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 816 shares of company stock valued at $22,796 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BWFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

