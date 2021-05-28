Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,542,604 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 52,358 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 8.26% of Aegion worth $48,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aegion in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aegion in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aegion by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

AEGN stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.87. Aegion Co. has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $30.95. The company has a market capitalization of $922.49 million, a PE ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $181.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aegion Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $1,390,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,672.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aegion Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Corrosion Protection. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

